FSIB recommends 16 candidates for ED position in public sector banks

Representative image

Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has recommended 16 candidates for the position of executive directors (EDs) in public sector banks (PSBs).

FSIB interviewed 72 candidates from various public sector banks between July 1 and July 15, 2023.

"Keeping in view their performance in the interface, their overall experience, and the extant parameters the Bureau recommends the following candidates in the panel for the year 2023-24," said an official notification.

The names of recommended candidates are Sanjay Rudra, Lal Singh, Bibhu Prasad Mahapatra, Bajrang Singh, Ravi Mehra, Rajiv Mishra, Bhavendra Kumar, Brajesh Kumar Singh, Rohit Rishi, Mahendra Dohare, S.K. Majumdar, Dhanaraj T., Vijaykumar Nivrutti Kamble, Pankaj Dwivedi, Mukul N. Dandige, and Amit Kumar Srivastava.

"The names are in the order list of merit. This panel will be operated in the financial year 2023-2, subject to availability of vacancies in the panel year 2023-24," added the FSIB notification.

India currently has 12 public sector banks: Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, UCO Bank, and Union Bank of India.