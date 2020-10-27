172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|freshtohome-gets-121-million-from-investment-corporation-of-dubai-clutch-of-other-investors-6023871.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 06:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FreshToHome gets $121 million from Investment Corporation of Dubai, clutch of other investors

Post-Covid-19 the online fish and meat ecommerce business has been booming, buoyed by this opportunity FreshToHome has managed to attract deep pocketed investors on its board in its Series C round

Moneycontrol News

FreshToHome has raised $121 million in its series C round of funding led by Investment Corporation of Dubai, along with participation from Investcorp, Ascent Capital, DFC and the Allana Group. Iron Pillar which had led its series B round, has also participated, the company said in its press note today.

Barclays was an advisor for this transaction.

FreshToHome is an integrated online brand in fresh fish and meat e-commerce, with approximately 15 Lakh orders processed per month and $85M (~INR 600 Crore) annualized sales run rate on the platform.

FreshToHome enables its marketplace sellers to source and sell high-quality meat and fish directly from livestock farmers and fishermen in most major Indian cities (Mumbai, Delhi/NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Kerala and Tamil Nadu) and in the UAE.

“COVID-19 transformed the fish and meat purchasing behaviour of consumers dramatically. Due to safety concerns, consumers made the habit-forming shift to e-commerce and we saw online demand for our products going up many folds this year,” said Shan Kadavil, cofounder, FreshToHome.

Shan Kadavil and other co-founders of FreshToHome have been part of leadership teams of companies such as Nasdaq listed Zynga.  Some of the early backers of FreshToHome include Mark Pincus - Zynga founder, David Krane - CEO of Google Ventures, Rajan Anandan of Sequoia and others.
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 06:23 pm

tags #funding

