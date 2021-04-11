English
Franklin Templeton unitholders to get Rs 2,962 crore in second tranche 

SBI MF has already distributed Rs 9,122 crore to investors as directed by the Supreme Court earlier.

PTI
April 11, 2021 / 02:31 PM IST

SBI Funds Management (SBI MF) will distribute the next tranche of Rs 2,962 crore to unitholders of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund’s six shuttered schemes in the coming week.

SBI MF has already distributed Rs 9,122 crore to investors as directed by the Supreme Court earlier.

“SBI MF would be distributing the next tranche of Rs 2,962 crore to unitholders across all six schemes. The payment to all investors whose accounts are KYC compliant with all details available will be made during the week of April 12, 2021,” a Franklin Templeton MF spokesperson said on April 11.

The amount to be paid to unitholders will be funded by extinguishing proportionate units at the net asset value dated April 9, he added.

The payment will be made electronically to all eligible unitholders by SBI MF, which has been appointed as the liquidator for the schemes under winding up by the Supreme Court.

Close

In case the unitholders' bank account is not eligible for an electronic payment, a cheque or demand draft will be issued and sent to their registered address by SBI MF.

In March, the Supreme Court accepted the standard operating procedure (SOP) finalised by SBI MF to monetise assets and distribute the proceeds to unitholders of the six debt schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund.

Franklin Templeton MF shut its six debt mutual fund schemes in April 2020 citing redemption pressures and lack of liquidity in the bond market.

The schemes were Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund. They together had an estimated Rs 25,000 crore as assets under management (AUM).
PTI
TAGS: #Franklin Templeton #SBI Funds Management
first published: Apr 11, 2021 02:31 pm

