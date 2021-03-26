English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

KC Chakrabarty, veteran banker and outspoken critic of flaws in Indian financial system, passes away aged 68

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor KC Chakrabarty was known for his in-depth knowledge of economy and the banking industry issues, particularly on issues related to financial inclusion.

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
March 26, 2021 / 10:42 AM IST
K C Chakrabarty served as RBI deputy governor between 15 June 2009 and 25 April 2014

K C Chakrabarty served as RBI deputy governor between 15 June 2009 and 25 April 2014


Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor KC Chakrabarty, a veteran of Indian banking who spent nearly four decades at the top rung across multiple state-run lenders and was one of the most outspoken critics of the flaws in the financial system, passed away on March 26 aged 68 following a heart attack.

Chakrabarty’s death was announced by an RBI spokesman. “Dr KC Chakrabarty, former DG passed away in the morning today. He was admitted in Zen Hospital, Chembur yesterday and was taking discharge when he suffered a heart attack,” the spokesman said in a message.

Chakrabarty was in Mumbai at the time of death and was undergoing treatment for a while. He is survived by his wife and son.

Chakrabarty was known for his in-depth knowledge of economy and the banking industry issues, particularly on issues related to financial inclusion. He heavily criticised the poor risk management practices in Indian banks and often passed the blame to the central bank and bank top managements for its failure in monitoring the risks in banks.
Dinesh Unnikrishnan
TAGS: #K C Chakarabarty
first published: Mar 26, 2021 09:10 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Don’t fight market! Hit the drawing board and comeback with a new strategy: Piyush Chaudhry of Wave Analytics

D-Street Talk: Don’t fight market! Hit the drawing board and comeback with a new strategy: Piyush Chaudhry of Wave Analytics

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.