Former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna granted bail by Delhi HC in money laundering case

The CBI had arrested Ramkrishna on March 6, 2022 in connection with the 2018 FIR in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam case.

The Delhi High Court on February 9 granted bail to Chitra Ramkrishna in the money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) employees.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed her bail plea in the present case on grounds that she was the 'mastermind' behind the conspiracy.

The phone tapping case, according to the ED, pertains to a period from 2009 to 2017 when former NSE CEO Ravi Narain, Ramkrishna, Executive Vice-President Ravi Varanasi, and Head (Premises) Mahesh Haldipur and others conspired to cheat NSE and its employees and for the purpose, engaged iSEC Services Pvt Ltd for illegal interception of phone calls of employees of the NSE in the guise of doing periodic study of cyber vulnerabilities of the NSE.

Ramkrishna was appointed as Joint MD NSE in 2009 and remained in the position till March 31, 2013. She got elevated as MD and CEO on April 1, 2013. Her tenure at NSE ended in December 2016.