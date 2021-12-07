Former Cognizant executive Suresh Bethavandu is Mindtree's Chief People Officer

Former Cognizant executive Suresh Bethavandu has taken charge as the Chief People Officer of Mindtree from December 1, the company said in a statement.

Moneycontrol reported in October that Bethavandu, global head of talent acquisition, had resigned from Cognizant after a 25-year stint.

Bethavandu joined a long line of executives to have left Cognizant over the last two years. Many of the executives have been snapped up by companies L&T Infotech, Mindtree, and Wipro recently.

With 30 years of experience in human resources, Bethavandu will be responsible for all key dimensions of the talent lifecycle, including recruitment, performance management, compensation, operations, learning and development, workforce planning and resource management, the company said in the statement.

Bethavandu worked with Cognizant and Wipro in a wide range of roles, including as global head of talent acquisition, talent supply chain and corporate HR. He has a master’s degrees in human resources management from Madras School of Social Work and in business administration from Loyola Institute of Business Administration, Chennai, India.

A certified coach, Bethavandu also holds a diploma in training and development from the Indian Society for Training and Development.