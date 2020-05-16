App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 16, 2020 08:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

For private sector to play a significant role in space, a lot depends on implementation

The government will provide level playing field for private companies in satellites, launches and space-based services.

Swathi Moorthy @kpswathi

Announcements made by the FM as part of her fourth tranche of stimulus measures to help private sector and startups is a step in the right direction. However, a lot depends on how it is implemented, say experts.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said that with the private participation increasing, the government will provide level playing field for private companies in satellites, launches and space-based services.

It will allow private companies to use ISRO’s facilities and assets to improve their capabilities. Opportunities will also open up in planetary exploration and outer space travel for the private sector in the future. To facilitate all this, a predictable policy and regulatory environment will also be provided to private players, she said.

Close

To help startups, a liberal geo-spatial data policy is in the offing to provide remote sensing data to tech entrepreneurs.

related news

This is timely given that private sectors are beginning to play a significant role in India’s space activities.

This is also in line with the government’s intention to leverage and commercialise Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) capabilities when it established New Space India (NSIL), the new commercial arm of ISRO in 2019.

During Chandrayaan-2, close to 620 companies worked together to make the aircraft and launch vehicle. This will continue for the upcoming India’s first manned mission, Gaganyaan as well.

NSIL was in part established to expand ISRO’s commercial activities domestically. It will also help in monetising ISRO’s research, products and services in space technology. The recent move that lets private sector use ISRO assets to improve their capability is the next step.

Will this move benefit private sector?

This definitely presents more opportunities for private sector. However a lot depends on its implementation.

Keshab Panda, CEO & MD, L&T Technology Services, which works with parent company L&T on space projects said that this gives them clear opportunities to collaborate more with the research organisation.

“But more often than not it takes a long time to be implemented,” he added.

An executive pointed out there are also challenges with payment terms and what are the terms based on which the participation will be encouraged.

“After all, it is business and we want to be paid well,” added the executive.

Another move is providing remote sensing data to tech entrepreneurs. Most of the agri tech startups use remote sensing data to research and develop products and solutions that help farmers. Some of the solutions include helping them understand soil fertility or quality of their produce.

According to FM Sitharaman, startups pay a large amount to get satellite data from foreign organisations and providing geo-spatial data from ISRO will bring down the cost.

There are issues here as well. Ruchit G Garg, founder, Harvesting Inc, a startup, said that ISRO data will definitely help further research and commercial pursuits. But only if the process of accessing the data is made easier, which is clearly not the case right now, he added.

An entrepreneur pointed out that obtaining data from ISRO involves a lot of paperwork and a long-winding process unlike overseas organisations. Garg explained that getting remote sensing data, up to a certain resolution, is free overseas and as easy as signing for email.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 16, 2020 08:23 pm

tags #Covid-19 #India #ISRO #Nirmala Sitharaman

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Power ministry writes to states about Rs 90,000 crore package to discoms

Power ministry writes to states about Rs 90,000 crore package to discoms

Railways ready to run 'Shramik Special' trains from any district: Piyush Goyal

Railways ready to run 'Shramik Special' trains from any district: Piyush Goyal

Coronavirus pandemic | Gujarat COVID-19 cases cross 10,000-mark with 1,057 new cases

Coronavirus pandemic | Gujarat COVID-19 cases cross 10,000-mark with 1,057 new cases

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.