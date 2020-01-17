App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flipkart to test delivery of fresh fruits & vegetables in Hyderabad: Report

Flipkart FarmerMart currently has an authorised equity capital of Rs 1,845 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Flipkart has partnered with vendors in Hyderabad to test delivery of fresh fruits and vegetables, as per a report by The Economic Times.

The e-tailer has applied for a food retail permit for its newly registered entity Flipkart FarmerMart, sources told the publication. This will help the Walmart-owned company's food inventory in India, as directed under the foreign direct investment (FDI) norms.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Flipkart plans to open six brick-and-mortar grocery stores after receiving the license, a process that might take six months, the report said.

Flipkart has so far partnered with Waycool Foods & Products and other sellers on the platform, the report said. Ninjacart, which recently received a joint investment from Flipkart and Walmart, is expected to support a part of the supply in future, the report added.

"Grocery is one of the key categories at Flipkart...the pilot project with fresh food in Hyderabad aims to get a better understanding of consumer behaviour and the supply chain that we are developing to address the demand for this category," Flipkart told the paper.

Flipkart FarmerMart currently has an authorised equity capital of Rs 1,845 crore. The new development comes in face of stiff competition in the food and delivery segments in India.

The food retail license will be granted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

 

First Published on Jan 17, 2020 11:04 am

