App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Financial Analytics industry in India grows to $1.2 billion

A new study by Analytics India Magazine and Jigsaw Academy indicates that the Indian financial ecosystem is rapidly adopting innovative technologies, with the size of the financial analytics industry estimated to be $1.2 billion (annual) in revenue.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The report titled ‘Analytics & Data Science in Indian Financial Sector - A Deep Dive 2019’ gives a 360 degree overview of the financial analytics sector in India. It also gives a clear picture of financial companies that are moving up the value chain leveraging a robust analytics practice.

The study conducted over a period of six months also summarizes the hiring patterns in India, the average salaries of financial analytics professionals across experience levels, leading financial hubs in India and top financial firms hiring analytics talent in India. It reports that 7,000 freshers were added to the financial analytics workforce in India in 2018 and the currently 60,000 analytics practitioners are working in the financial ecosystem.

Here are some of the key highlights of the report: 

  • 60,000 data science and financial analytics professionals are currently working in the finance sector in India

  • Almost 36,000 professionals in financial analytics currently needed in India

  • Mumbai continues to be the financial hub with 33 percent analytics professionals working in the financial capital

  • Bangalore comes second with 24 percent analytics professionals in the finance sector



  • Around 7,000 freshers were added to the financial analytics workforce in India in 2018

  • Top skills financial institutions look for are Data Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Predictive Modeling, Business Analytics, SAS, Campaign Management & Business Intelligence

  • Top 10 companies that employ the maximum number of financial analytics professionals in India are HSBC, American Express, ICICI Bank, Moody's Analytics Knowledge Services, Citi, JPMorgan Chase & Co., HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, EY & Barclays

  • 10 leading organizations with the highest number of financial analytics openings this year are - Fidelity Business, eClerx Services, Bajaj Allianz, Morgan Stanley, RBS India Development, HDFC Bank, Ernst & Young, Invesco, PwC & ICICI

"Financial institutions in India have created tremendous opportunity by capitalizing on AI and machine learning. Another key observation is that financial organizations are continuously investing in improving the core capabilities of finance teams through skill development programs delivered through stakeholders," said Bhasker Gupta, Founder & CEO, Analytics India Magazine.

"If enterprises fail to give their teams the right tools and training to enable and make data-driven decisions, they will miss out on the huge growth potential presented by emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. With these technologies, practitioners can drive new revenue streams and achieve key business objectives - making them much sought after in the organization," says Gaurav Vohra, Jigsaw Academy.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 04:12 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Karan Johar Doesn't Care About Box Office Success of Kalank, He is Ful ...

Couple Arrested for Indecency in Iran After Clip of Public Marriage Pr ...

Retail Inflation Rises to 4-month High of 2.57% in February

Industrial Growth Slows to 1.7 Per Cent in January

Britain Issues New 'Black Hole' Coin in Honour of Stephen Hawking

Infants Can Judge Friends, Strangers by Laughter

BSP's No to Fancy Raths, High-tech PR, Will Go the Old Fashioned Way W ...

Pictures of PM, Ministers Taken Down From Most Govt Websites After Imp ...

Here is What Indra Kumar Has to Say About Tigmanshu Dhulia's 'Total Dh ...

Spotlight on Boeing 737 Max planes: Here is what the aviation industry ...

Ebix-Yatra deal: Here are all investments Ebix made in India so far

RBI had warned of demonetisation impact on economy; no material effect ...

Modi government advertising blitz dries up as poll rules kick in

Latest updates: Many airlines around the world ground Boeing 737 Max a ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends above 37500, Nifty at 11301, Nifty Bank surg ...

General elections 2019: How Sensex performed during last 4 election qu ...

Not sure if the current market rally is sustainable, says Kim Eng Secu ...

Indian IPO market sees greenshoots, but revival unlikely until electio ...

Supriya Sule or Ajit Pawar? Sharad Pawar taking the backseat in Lok Sa ...

Kalank teaser: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt play star-crossed lovers in Ka ...

While the return of Kashmiri Pandits is a prominent poll issue, the re ...

Theresa May wins 'legally binding' Brexit assurances from EU ahead of ...

Retail inflation rises to 4-month high of 2.57% in February; industria ...

Apple confirms 'It's show time' event on 25 March, to likely launch a ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 ...

Formula One: From sweeping aerodynamic changes to potential loss of ra ...

Kalank teaser: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film boasts of some mesmer ...

Days ahead of Kesari's release, Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar treat fan ...

Kalank Teaser: Twitterati is clean bowled with the awesomeness of Varu ...

Kalank teaser launch: Sanjay Dutt thinks he's finally over that one Ka ...

Kalank Teaser: Five things we loved about this visually pleasing Varun ...

Kalank teaser launch: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan reveal their fight o ...

Priyanka Chopra’s late night visit to the hospital fuels pregnancy r ...

Kalank teaser: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.