Financial Analytics industry in India grows to $1.2 billion

The report titled ‘Analytics & Data Science in Indian Financial Sector - A Deep Dive 2019’ gives a 360 degree overview of the financial analytics sector in India. It also gives a clear picture of financial companies that are moving up the value chain leveraging a robust analytics practice.

The study conducted over a period of six months also summarizes the hiring patterns in India, the average salaries of financial analytics professionals across experience levels, leading financial hubs in India and top financial firms hiring analytics talent in India. It reports that 7,000 freshers were added to the financial analytics workforce in India in 2018 and the currently 60,000 analytics practitioners are working in the financial ecosystem.



60,000 data science and financial analytics professionals are currently working in the finance sector in India



Almost 36,000 professionals in financial analytics currently needed in India



Mumbai continues to be the financial hub with 33 percent analytics professionals working in the financial capital



Bangalore comes second with 24 percent analytics professionals in the finance sector





Around 7,000 freshers were added to the financial analytics workforce in India in 2018



Top skills financial institutions look for are Data Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Predictive Modeling, Business Analytics, SAS, Campaign Management & Business Intelligence



Top 10 companies that employ the maximum number of financial analytics professionals in India are HSBC, American Express, ICICI Bank, Moody's Analytics Knowledge Services, Citi, JPMorgan Chase & Co., HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, EY & Barclays



10 leading organizations with the highest number of financial analytics openings this year are - Fidelity Business, eClerx Services, Bajaj Allianz, Morgan Stanley, RBS India Development, HDFC Bank, Ernst & Young, Invesco, PwC & ICICI



"Financial institutions in India have created tremendous opportunity by capitalizing on AI and machine learning. Another key observation is that financial organizations are continuously investing in improving the core capabilities of finance teams through skill development programs delivered through stakeholders," said Bhasker Gupta, Founder & CEO, Analytics India Magazine.

"If enterprises fail to give their teams the right tools and training to enable and make data-driven decisions, they will miss out on the huge growth potential presented by emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. With these technologies, practitioners can drive new revenue streams and achieve key business objectives - making them much sought after in the organization," says Gaurav Vohra, Jigsaw Academy.