Barring a few glitches, TCS AGM — a virtual first in India — more or less smooth

Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) 25th annual general meeting (AGM) on June 11 marked India’s first ever virtual AGM. While tech savvy investors found the virtual experience convenient, it played spoil sport for others with poor internet connectivity.

Gaurav Pingle, a company secretary, described the experience as 'sophisticated'. “For me, it was like being in physical AGMs,” he added.

For Baibhav Mishra, a young 26-year-old investor, it was a very good experience and convenient. Mishra travels to Mumbai every year from Odisha and according to him virtual AGMs are rather efficient and cost saving.

However, the same cannot be said for older investors, majority of whom are not tech savvy. Take this 81-year old investor who has been travelling to Mumbai every year for the AGM for the last 20 years. He has no internet connection and is not technically savvy.

“In fact, he got the internet connection just so he can join the AGM,” said Mishra, who stays close to the octogenarian’s house and helped him with the entire process. For another 55-year-old investor, internet connectivity was a huge issue as he was unable to ask questions.

For those who are not technologically savvy, signing up itself is a process. One has to go to National Securities Depository's (NSDL) e-voting site and sign in using your ID and password. After you sign in, it takes you to the Webex link where the meeting was hosted.

“While it is fairly a straight forward process, tell me how many actually remember their ID and password?” asked another investor. “Many would probably give up in the middle,” he added.

While sufficient time was given to shareholders to ask questions just like in the physical AGMs, Sudha Jhunjhunwala, tweeted that it takes a lot of patience from the management to listen to questions due to poor connectivity and answer them.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

However, these glitches are expected, given that it is the first ever virtual AGM. Pingle, another investor, however pointed out that going forward things would be rather smooth as people get used to it, he added.