Federal Bank Q1 Net Profit seen up 25% YoY to Rs. 502 cr: Sharekhan

July 15, 2021 / 03:05 PM IST
Sharekhan has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects Federal Bank to report net profit at Rs. 502 crore up 25% year-on-year (up 5% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 16 percent Y-o-Y (up 6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,506 crore, according to Sharekhan.


Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 3% Y-o-Y (up 8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 958 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #banking #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Federal Bank #Result Poll #Sharekhan
first published: Jul 15, 2021 03:05 pm

