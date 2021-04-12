English
FCB Ulka Group's Anil Kapoor dies after prolonged battle with cancer

Kapoor's career as an advertiser stretched for over three decades, and under his guidance, Ulka group emerged among the top five advertising agencies of India.

Moneycontrol News
April 12, 2021 / 11:07 PM IST
Anil Kapoor was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the AAAI in 2013 (Image: Firstpost.com)

Anil Kapoor, the chairman emeritus, DraftFCB+ Ulka, has died on April 12. His demise was confirmed by the Mumbai-based Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI).

Kapoor, according to the Brand Equity report, was battling cancer since a long period. His death leaves a huge void in the realm of India's advertising industry, experts said.

His career as an advertiser stretched to over three decades. Kapoor had joined Ulka group in 1988 and is credited for building a solid team of advertisers. Under his leadership, the firm emerged among the top five advertising agencies in India.

Kapoor also served as the chairman of AAAI between 1995 and 1997, and was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the AAAI in 2013.

In 2007-08, he also held the post of chairman, Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC). In 2010, Kapoor was appointed as the chairman emeritus of Draftfcb Ulka.

In August 2019, Kapoor became the the first Indian advertising agency head to be a part of the FCB Worldwide (Foote, Cone & Belding) - the New York-based apex worldwide board of the advertising agency.
TAGS: #advertiser #Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) #Anil Kapoor #DraftFCB Ulka #Ulka Group
first published: Apr 12, 2021 11:07 pm

