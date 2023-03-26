English
    Export benefits under RoDTEP extended to certain textile items

    Benefits under the duty refund scheme — Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) — will be given to exports made from March 23, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.

    PTI
    March 26, 2023 / 12:24 PM IST
    Textile (Representative Image)

    The government has extended export benefits under RoDTEP scheme to 18 items related to textiles sector, including saari and lungi, with a view to boost shipments of these goods.

    Under the RoDTEP, various central and state duties, taxes, and levies imposed on input products, among others, will be refunded to exporters.

    "18 tariff lines…are being added…under RoDTEP for exports made from March 28, 2023," it said.

    The items include shirting fabrics, casement, and cambric.

    first published: Mar 26, 2023 12:24 pm