App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 07:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Exim Bank extends $216 million credit line to Malawi govt

With the signing of this agreement, Exim Bank, so far, has extended five LOCs to Malawi, on behalf of the Indian government, taking the total value of LOCs extended to $395.68 million, a release said.

PTI

Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) on Friday said it has extended a line of credit (LOC) worth $215.68 million to the Malawi government for drinking water supply schemes and other development projects.

With the signing of this agreement, Exim Bank, so far, has extended five LOCs to Malawi, on behalf of the Indian government, taking the total value of LOCs extended to $395.68 million, a release said.

Projects covered under the LOCs extended to Malawi includes supply of irrigation network, tobacco threshing plant, cotton processing facilities, green belt initiative, sugar processing equipment, fuel storage facility and construction of a new water supply system from Likhubula river in Mulanje to Blantyre.

Close
With the signing of this LOC, Exim Bank has now in place 260 LOCs, covering 62 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the CIS, with credit commitments of around $25.68 billion, available for financing exports from India.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Webinar 'Mastering the Remote Work Experience', brought to you by Microsoft on 16th June. Register Now!

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 07:30 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Exim Bank #Export-Import Bank of India #India #Line of Credit #Malawi

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Night curfew not applicable to vehicles on highways: MHA tells states

Night curfew not applicable to vehicles on highways: MHA tells states

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India becomes the fourth worst-hit country, confirmed cases approach 3 lakh

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India becomes the fourth worst-hit country, confirmed cases approach 3 lakh

Karnataka withdraws notification allowing extension of working hours in factories

Karnataka withdraws notification allowing extension of working hours in factories

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.