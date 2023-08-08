EU may negatively assess India's data protection Bill: Experts

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on August 7, and it is set to be taken up in Rajya Sabha next

The European Union's data protection regulation mandates that if a company wants to transfer its data to another country, the recipient country must protect European datasets. However, experts say that the provisions in India’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill, which mandates the government access to all data and provides exemptions to government agencies from the provisions of the Bill, may have a negative impact on the EU's assessment of the DPDP Bill. As a result, this may have an impact...