Essel Infra to expand footprint in green energy

Essel Infra is committed towards expanding its foot-print in the green energy sector, a senior company official said.

Essel Infra's 11.5MW waste-to-energy plant in Jabalpur has been rated as the second best project in integrated Municipal Solid Waste-to-Energy category across India by the Housing and Urban Affairs ministry, a company statement said.

Commissioned in May 2016, the plant generates 11.5 mw energy by recycling 600 tonnes of municipal solid waste per day and reducing over 37,000 tonnes of carbon emission for Jabalpur annually.