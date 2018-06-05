App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 04:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Essel Infra in advanced stages of selling solar biz to Greenko

Essel has a total portfolio of 23 projects, under various stages of development, with nearly 310 MW of operational solar power facilities, which it had bid for under the National Solar Mission and state government auctions, and another 375 MW capacity under construction.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Essel Infraprojects, a part of Subhash Chandra-led Essel group, is in advanced stages of selling its 685-MW solar business to Greenko group, sources close to the development said.

The deal size could be to the tune of USD 1 billion, they added. Global private equity fund Actis and Tata Power were also in the fray along with Greenko to buy the assets of Essel. However, their deals did not go through, according to the sources.

When contacted, an Essel spokesperson told sources, "As an infrastructure conglomerate, we keep on evaluating various opportunities. However, we would not like to comment on market speculation."Greenko also declined to comment on the deal.

Essel has a total portfolio of 23 projects, under various stages of development, with nearly 310 MW of operational solar power facilities, which it had bid for under the National Solar Mission and state government auctions, and another 375 MW capacity under construction.

Greenko, backed by Singapore's GIC and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), has recently bought wind and solar energy producer Orange Renewables for an enterprise value of about USD 1 billion.

GIC and ADIA have recently invested USD 450 million more in Greenko Energy Holdings, which has over 3,200 MW of operating capacity.

In 2016, Greenko acquired SunEdison's Indian assets at an enterprise value of USD 392 million.
