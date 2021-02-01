MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Escorts tractor sales jump 49% to 9,021 units in January 2021

Domestic tractor sales during last month stood at 8,510 units as against 5,845 units in January 2020, up 45.6 percent, Escorts said in a BSE filing.

PTI
February 01, 2021 / 10:11 AM IST

Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Agri Machinery on Monday reported a 48.8 percent jump in tractor sales at 9,021 units in January 2021.

The company had sold 6,063 units in January 2020.

Domestic tractor sales during last month stood at 8,510 units as against 5,845 units in January 2020, up 45.6 percent, Escorts said in a BSE filing.

Escorts said the tractor market continues to be strong on back of positive macroeconomic factors and strong rural cash flows.

"The supply side situation is normalising and is no longer expected to be a bottleneck to meet demand. However, rising inflation continues to be a worry,” the company said.

Close
Exports last month grew to 511 units compared with 218 units in January 2020.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Escorts Agri Machinery
first published: Feb 1, 2021 10:11 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.