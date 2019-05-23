Eros International Media Q4 up 14.2% to Rs 67.03 crore

Media and entertainment firm Eros International Media on May 23 reported a 14.21 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 67.03 crore for the quarter ended March 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 58.69 crore during January-March quarter last year, Eros International Media said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the quarter under review was up 2.10 percent to Rs 263.18 crore from Rs 257.75 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year.

Its total expenses rose 8.86 percent to Rs 188.83 crore from Rs 173.45 crore.

"Our margin is expanding with content-driven films, strong pre-sales strategy, catalogue monetization and now with additional presence and focus on digital it will only enhance our offerings," Eros International Media Executive Vice Chairman and MD Sunil Lulla said.

For the financial year 2018-19, Eros International's net profit rose 15.24 percent to Rs 266.48 crore as compared with Rs 231.22 crore last year.

Total income during the year stood at Rs 1,139.69 crore as against Rs 1,010.01 crore in 2017-18, up 12.83 percent.

Shares of Eros International Media Ltd on May 23 settled at Rs 68.45 on the BSE, down 0.58 percent from its previous close.