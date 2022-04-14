Eris Lifesciences Q4 PAT seen up 30.7% YoY to Rs 89.2 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Eris Lifesciences Ltd.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Eris Lifesciences to report net profit at Rs 89.2 crore up 30.7% year-on-year (down 11.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 6.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 312.1 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 14.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 11.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 107.9 crore.

