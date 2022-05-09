English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal at risk of being repriced lower: Hindenburg Research

    "If Elon Musk's bid for Twitter disappeared tomorrow, Twitter's equity would fall by 50% from current levels. Consequently, we see a significant risk that the deal gets repriced lower."

    Reuters
    May 09, 2022 / 10:59 PM IST
    Billionaire Elon Musk has reached an agreement to buy Twitter for roughly $44 billion.

    Billionaire Elon Musk has reached an agreement to buy Twitter for roughly $44 billion.

    Short-seller Hindenburg Research warned on Monday that Elon Musk's $44-billion offer to take Twitter Inc private could get repriced lower if the the world's richest person walked away from the deal.

    "Musk holds all the cards here," Hindenburg, which has a short position on Twitter, said in a report. "If Elon Musk's bid for Twitter disappeared tomorrow, Twitter's equity would fall by 50% from current levels. Consequently, we see a significant risk that the deal gets repriced lower."

    Shares of the social media platform were down as much as 4% amid a broader market decline and touched $47.76, their lowest level since Musk made his $54.20 per share offer in April, calling it "best and final".

    Twitter declined to comment.

    "Interesting. Don't forget to look on the bright side of life sometimes!" Musk tweeted in a light-hearted response, to which the short-seller said it expects Tesla shareholders will thank him if the deal is done at a "more reasonable price".

    Close

    Related stories

    Hindenburg said the deal has seen a number of developments, from financing to board approval, which could have weakened Twitter's position.

    "We are supportive of Musk's efforts to take Twitter private and see a significant chance the deal will close at a lower price," Hindenburg said.

    The short-seller said Tesla Inc chief executive could walk away paying the $1 billion breakup fee and has an incredible leverage to renegotiate if he chooses to.

    Last month, Twitter secured a $44-billion cash deal to sell itself to Musk, who received over $7 billion in funding from high-profile investors, including Oracle's co-founder Larry Ellison and Sequoia Capital. read more

    Angelo Zino, analyst at CFRA Research, said there is a high probability that the deal would close at the stated offer price, except if Musk has a change of heart.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Hindenburg Research #Twitter
    first published: May 9, 2022 10:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.