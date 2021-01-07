MARKET NEWS

Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person: Report

Including Thursday's gains in Tesla shares, Musk had a net worth of more than $188.5 billion, $1.5 billion more than Bezos, according to the report.

January 07, 2021 / 09:26 PM IST

Tesla Inc chief and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com Inc’s top boss Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest man, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Including Thursday's gains in Tesla shares, Musk had a net worth of more than $188.5 billion, $1.5 billion more than Bezos, according to the report.

first published: Jan 7, 2021 09:26 pm

