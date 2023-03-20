BluSmart takes on Uber, Ola, launches cab pickup zone at Bengaluru airport

BluSmart Mobility, a company that operates 100% electric cabs, has launched a cab pickup zone at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Monday.

This is the first time Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) is facilitating a dedicated pickup zone for an electric cab operator at KIA.

At present, there are only two dedicated cab pickup zones of app-based aggregators: Ola and Uber. In addition to this, there are airport taxis provided by the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation, which include both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned vehicles as well as pink cabs driven by women. Mega and Meru also offer cab services from the airport. Another operator, Shoffr, operates electric SUVs for airport transfers, but it does not have a dedicated pickup zone at the airport.

BluSmart and BIAL were not available for comment.

Many flyers at KIA have been complaining about long waiting queues at cab pickup zones, especially at night. The entry of BluSmart is likely to bring some relief for such passengers even though the firm is offering only limited drop locations from the airport for now.

Other options for Bengaluru airport passengers are: Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation Vayu Vajra (intracity), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation flybus (intercity), car rentals (WTi cabs) and passenger trains from nearby KIA railway station.