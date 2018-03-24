Elan Group appoints Raj Kumar Singhal as CEO

Realty firm Elan Group today said it has appointed Raj Kumar Singhal as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Singhal has 30 years of experience in construction and real estate space. He has worked with industry leaders like Larsen & Tourbo, DLF Group, SARE Homes and M3M in the past, Gurgaon-based Elan Group said in a statement.

On the appointment, Elan Group director Ravish Kapoor said: "His (Singhal's) knowledge, experience and expertise will be of great value to the Group and I am sure Elan will scale newer heights under his leadership.