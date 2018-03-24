App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 24, 2018 02:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Elan Group appoints Raj Kumar Singhal as CEO

Realty firm Elan Group today said it has appointed Raj Kumar Singhal as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Realty firm Elan Group today said it has appointed Raj Kumar Singhal as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Singhal has 30 years of experience in construction and real estate space. He has worked with industry leaders like Larsen & Tourbo, DLF Group, SARE Homes and M3M in the past, Gurgaon-based Elan Group said in a statement.

On the appointment, Elan Group director Ravish Kapoor said: "His (Singhal's) knowledge, experience and expertise will be of great value to the Group and I am sure Elan will scale newer heights under his leadership.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.