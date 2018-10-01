Editor's Take | How should investors read into the fall in NBFC stocks?

Following the IL&FS crisis, the overall mood for stocks of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) has changed dramatically. Despite the steep fall in NBFC stock prices, they are not looking cheap. And people are not rushing to buy.

So what should you do in such a scenario? Especially, because NBFCs would find it difficult to borrow money going ahead.

Here’s a freewheeling chat between Kshitij Anand and Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair.