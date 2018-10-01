App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 07:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | How should investors read into the fall in NBFC stocks?

Kshitij Anand and Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair discuss the path ahead for investors who wish to trade in NBFC stocks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Following the IL&FS crisis, the overall mood for stocks of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) has changed dramatically. Despite the steep fall in NBFC stock prices, they are not looking cheap. And people are not rushing to buy.

So what should you do in such a scenario? Especially, because NBFCs would find it difficult to borrow money going ahead.

Here’s a freewheeling chat between Kshitij Anand and Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair.

 
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 07:04 pm

tags #Editor's Take #IL&FS Mess #Kshitij Anand #NBFC stocks #Santosh Nair

