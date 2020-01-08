Editor's Take | Here's how US-Iran tensions could impact aviation sector

The aviation industry in India witnessed a hard time in 2019, with Jet Airways being grounded and Indigo reporting record losses in Q2FY19. And there seems to be no end to their plight in 2020 as tensions between Iran and the US would take a toll on airlines across the globe.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to discuss the impact of the flare-up between the US and Iran.

