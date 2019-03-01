App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 09:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ED questions Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak and Venugopal Dhoot's after raids on their residences, offices in Mumbai

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at the residences and offices of Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot, Chairman, Videocon Industries in relation to the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun
Whatsapp

After more than of 12 hours of interrogation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has bought the Chairman of Videocon Industries Venugopal Dhoot to agency's office for further interrogation along with Mahesh Pungalia on March 1.

Mahesh Pungalia was a director on Nu power renewables, and a close aide of Dhoot.

Former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Dhoot were questioned on February 28 by the ED after raids were carried out at their offices and residences.

This was the first time that Chanda Kochhar was questioned by the ED, which has also seized documents and electronic articles in raids carried out at 5 locations in Mumbai and Aurangabad. The agency will summon Kochhar and other suspects once again in connection with the case.

related news

The ED conducted searches at the residences and offices of Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot, Chairman, Videocon Industries in relation to the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case on the morning of February 28. A team from Delhi is conducting the searches in Mumbai.

In February, the ED had registered a criminal case of money laundering against former ICICI Bank MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak, Dhoot and others and initiated a probe into alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in sanctioning of loans worth Rs 1,875 crore by the bank to the corporate group.

Its Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act takes cognizance of the Central Bureau of Investigation’s FIR filed last month. An ECIR is the ED's equivalent of a police First Information Report or FIR.

The agency is probing whether “the alleged kickbacks generated in the loan deal were laundered to create tainted assets,” sources told Moneycontrol.

The CBI had earlier named Chanda and Deepak Kochhar and Dhoot and his companies -- Videocon International Electronics (VIEL) and Videocon Industries (VIL) – in its complaint. It also named Supreme Energy, a company founded by Dhoot, and Nupower Renewables, a company controlled by Deepak, in its FIR.

India’s premier investigating agency has slapped sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to criminal conspiracy, cheating and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 on all accused.

It may be noted that CBI had also conducted raids in this case on January 24. However, at that point in time, it had not conducted searches at the Chanda residence. Today’s searches would be the first by any investigation agency at the Chanda Kochhar’s residence.

It is alleged that Dhoot had invested in Nupower Renewables through his firm Supreme Energy in a quid pro quo for loans cleared by ICICI Bank after Chanda Kochhar took over as the CEO of the bank on May 1, 2009. It suspects that the ownership of Nupower and Supreme Energy changed hands through a complex web of shared transactions between Deepak Kochhar and Dhoot.

During its preliminary enquiry, the CBI found six loans worth Rs 1,875 crore were sanctioned to the Videocon Group and companies associated with it between June 2009 and October 2011 in an alleged violation of laid-down policies of ICICI Bank, which have now become part of the probe. The loans were declared non-performing assets in 2012, causing a loss of Rs 1,730 crore to the bank, it claimed.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 07:16 pm

tags #Chanda Kocchar #Companies #Deepak Kochhar #Icici-videocon loan case #video

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.