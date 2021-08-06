MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Interview | World confused over what India has achieved through retrospective taxation: Investment law expert Prabhash Ranjan

While the government’s move to do away with the controversial retrospective taxation amendments has been late in coming, it will nonetheless signal policy stability to foreign investors, says senior international investment and tax law expert Prabhash Ranjan

Subhayan Chakraborty
August 06, 2021 / 04:33 PM IST
Prabhash Ranjan

Prabhash Ranjan

The retrospective tax amendment should never have been introduced by the government in the first place, given that it has achieved precious little in nearly a decade, Prabhash Ranjan, Senior Assistant Professor at South Asian University’s Faculty of Legal Studies, told Moneycontrol. However, the move will still assure global investors of predictability in India’s tax policy, he stressed.

Ranjan, who is the author of ‘India and BITs’, also spoke about what to expect from India’s trade negotiations, many of which are stuck over bilateral investment treaties (BITs). Edited Excerpts:

Q. What kind of impact will India’s reputation face globally, having lost successive domestic and international rulings and then changing tax rules?

A. While doing away with retrospective taxation is a significant development that the investor community would surely welcome, it leaves the world confused about what India ultimately achieved in these nine long years. The law should not have been amended retrospectively in the first place. The NDA government should have corrected the blunder of the UPA government as soon as it took office in 2014 instead of waiting for these disputes to play out.

Q. Will the decision help in ending the hostility between Vodafone, Cairn and the government on the retrospective taxation issue if the companies agree to the government's terms?

Close

Related stories

A. It depends on whether Vodafone and Cairn Energy accept the conditions given in the Bill. If both are happy getting back the principal amount without interest and waiving their right to bring claims then it might bring the disputes to an end. However, if they would also like the government to pay the interest and other costs as ordered by the two ISDS tribunals, then the disputes will continue. This is especially true for Cairn Energy because they stand to lose around $0.5 billion — the additional amount they could have got as per the arbitration tribunal's order, in the form of interest and other costs.

Q. Does the latest decision still leave the government open to legal action by other corporates on related matters?

A. Unlikely unless foreign investors would like to claim interest on taxes already paid, due to the retrospective taxation.

Q. Given how India is currently focused on pulling in investments and global value chains, especially from China, what impact do you see this having on investment flows?

A. This move will definitely lift investor sentiment. But whether it would result in greater investment inflows is difficult to answer because investment inflows do not depend on just one factor/law.

Q. Will the latest decision require a change in India’s model BIT framework?

A. No. India’s model BIT excludes taxation measures from the purview of the investment treaty. So, India can continue with the same provision if it is convinced that taxation matters should not be arbitrated before investment treaty arbitration tribunals.

Q. What impact do you think the latest move will have on ongoing free trade agreement negotiations, such as the ones with the EU, UK and US? All of these remain hamstrung over India’s insistence on keeping the BIT model as the basis of investment rules... foreign nations are protesting India prioritising domestic arbitration over international ones.

A. It would have a positive impact in terms of sending out a signal that India is serious in offering a certain and predictable legal and taxation framework to foreign investors. I do not think India’s stand on taxation in BITs is going to change due to this amendment. So, the question of taxation in the investment treaty negotiations will continue to be an important issue.
Subhayan Chakraborty has been regularly reporting on international trade, foreign policy, and evolving industry and government issues for the past 6 years.
Tags: #Cairn #policy #Vodafone
first published: Aug 6, 2021 02:11 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.