English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    What are the key policy takeaways for India from Davos?

    Union ministers who participated in the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting spoke about the government’s thrust on infrastructure building, power reforms, social security, climate change agenda, health and reducing gender discrimination in jobs

    S.N.Thyagarajan
    January 24, 2023 / 05:55 PM IST
    ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’ was the theme of the 53rd annual meeting, in which 2,700 leaders from 130 countries, including 52 heads of state/government, participated.

    ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’ was the theme of the 53rd annual meeting, in which 2,700 leaders from 130 countries, including 52 heads of state/government, participated.

    India remains a bright spot amid global geo-economics and geopolitical crises, said Klaus Schwab, World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Founder and Executive Chairman, as the country took centre stage at the annual economic jamboree that is being held during the difficult times of war, high inflation and recessionary outlook.

    “I commend the country's decisive action on the climate case for renewables, its contribution to the global healthcare ecosystem, the focus on an economic model for women-led development, and its leadership on digital public infrastructure," Schwab said, as the meeting winded down on January 20.

    India was the most visible country at WEF, with many industrialists, politicians from the states and the Centre participating in various discussions. In attendance at the event were Union ministers including Ashwini Vaishnav, Smriti Irani, R K Singh and Mansukh Mandaviya.
    Many prominent business leaders such as N Chandrasekaran, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Adar Poonawalla, Sajjan Jindal, Sunil Mittal, Nadir Godrej, Rajan Mittal and Sanjiv Bajaj were also present.

    In attendance were 1,500 leaders registered across 700 organisations, including over 600 of the world's top CEOs with top-level representation from sectors, such as financial services, energy, materials and infrastructure, and information and communication technologies.
    ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’ was the theme of the 53rd annual meeting, in which 2,700 leaders from 130 countries, including 52 heads of state/government, participated.