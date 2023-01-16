Davos 2023 | Budget should drive growth, help generate more jobs, says Niti Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer

Niti Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer (File Image)

Niti Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer underlined the need for the upcoming Budget 2023 to include measures that should spur growth. He also stressed that the government should focus on generating more jobs in the country through the Budget.

Iyer in an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, specifically stated that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and the agricultural sector will once more be prioritised.

Responding to a question on what the priorities will be for the government while presenting Budget 2023, Iyer said, “I think overall it's going to be a very strong budget which will push growth even further, increase jobs. I am sure the MSME and agriculture will be a focus again.”

“I am sure these will figure in the Budget and let's wait and see what happens,” he added.

Invest India MD and CEO Deepak Bagla, speaking on his Budget wishlist and the reforms that he expects the government to undertake, lauded the government’s measures, saying “India is everywhere” due to the reforms and this reflects in the positioning of the country, especially with the global investment community.

Talking about reforms that need a push in the Budget, he said India is on the path of structural reforms and in order for them to reach their destination, the upcoming Budget will continue to reinforce this for the country to make a significant impact on growth.

”I think we are continuing the entire story of reforms. We are seeing to take it to the delivery point. This is already happening and the reality would happen soon. We are continuing in that path and that budget will continue to reinforce that.”

Citing foreign direct investments (FDI) as an example, Bagla said this is actually a testament to investors’ faith in India's leadership and in the country's progress.

The World Economic Forum began its annual meeting at Davos in Switzerland on January 16 under the theme 'Cooperation in a Fragmented World'. India expects its presence in Davos to cement its position as a strong, resilient economy, as well as a diplomatic powerhouse on the global stage. A high-level delegation from India, coupled with senior state government representatives, will be present at WEF 2023 to strengthen the nation’s position as an important stakeholder shaping the global narrative.

The annual meeting will feature addresses by key heads of state and government as well as various geo-economic and geopolitical deliberations such as the country strategy dialogues, diplomacy dialogues, and the informal gathering of world leaders.