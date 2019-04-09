App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Upskilling is future of IT-BPM industry

It is imperative for employers to upskill their talent to thus match industry needs

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Neeraj Tandon

A 2018 NASSCOM Report said that India’s IT-BPM industry recently generated revenues of $167 billion and employed more than 4 million people. What this inevitably leads to is more jobs within the Indian IT-BPM industry where there is a continuous need for employing people with greater skills to meet ever-changing industry needs.

Recent NASSCOM estimates have pinned at least 100,000 new jobs that were thus created in 2017-18.

Making matters more complicated, India is also at the forefront of leading global innovations in the digital space due to the country’s digitally literate population and the government’s digital initiatives. In 2018, digital revenues in the Indian domestic market thus increased to more than 18 percent from 14 percent in 2016.

related news

By 2025, this revenue is further poised to increase up to 38 percent. To meet this ever increasing demand for digitally-enabled services and solutions, the industry employs around 4,50,000-500,000 employees. This accounts for about 75 percent of the global digital talent pool, according to NASSCOM.

New technologies are shaping the industry and changing expectations 

While there is tremendous demand for digital services from global clients, within India there are various government initiatives that are leading the digital push. Some of these are e-government services, mobile banking, smart cities, digital payments, digital governance, citizen services like Aadhaar card. Further, these and the online transfer of benefits for government schemes are resulting in a larger scale of digital disruption.

Technologies and processes such as cloud, recruitment process outsourcing (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things, analytics, social media and digital marketing are already considered mainstream areas for technology investments.

Additionally, business leaders globally are investing in areas of customer experience design, social and digital anthropology, web psychology, selling business innovation, product and service enhancement, social analytics, channel development and so on. All of these are more likely to shape future opportunities in the digital space and lead to the creation of more jobs.

The essential need for upskilling and reskilling

Against the backdrop of newer technologies that are shaping the outsourcing services industry, it is natural that new skills and new jobs will become commonplace. Gartner estimates that by 2021, 55 percent of technology talent recruiters will require additional skills in areas of business, digital and analytics to realize business innovation and growth.

While businesses and governments constantly embrace newer technologies, employees on the other hand, are seeing this more as an opportunity to enhance their career prospects. By focusing on leveraging core soft and cognitive skills such as complex problem solving, creative thinking, cognitive flexibility among others, they are reskilling and upskilling to make a mark.

The industry is also responding to this change by enabling newer job profiles like robotics specialists, data scientists, machine learning scientists, neuro-implant technicians, programmers and so forth to meet the new and changing business processes.

However, this is also leading to a fear among employees that such digital disruptors could have a displacement effect on their jobs. Among all industries, the BFSI industry is one where the increased adoption of digital technologies such as RPA and AI is a reality and job displacement fears are real. In order to address these fears, it is imperative for employers to upskill their talent to thus match industry needs.

To further support this, technologies such as RPA and AI are also being utilised by employers to augment human efforts in specific jobs. For instance, some tasks are utilising a combination of human and AI skills to make output more measurable and effective.

With such integrations, customer experience (CX) is expected to rise higher thus resulting in positive outcomes and business growth. Employees who have been largely engaged in routine, back office work, will now have an opportunity to enhance and upgrade their skills to perform more complex tasks. In other words, utilising digital technologies has the potential to drive greater employee productivity and increase employee (and customer) satisfaction by leaps and bounds.

Upskilling the workforce is key to stay ahead 

In an increasingly competitive job market, where job cuts are a regular occurrence in the Indian IT sector due to under-preparedness in adapting to newer technologies, upskilling and reskilling holds the key for a brighter future for workers. In the Indian IT-BPM space, bundled digital deals have become the new norm. Nearly every IT-BPM deal today has some elements of digital components such as CRM, RPA, social, digital marketing or analytics.

Digital preparedness is thus a key differentiator in the market. This change is enforcing significant process re-engineering while demanding relative skills. IT-BPM companies are thus focusing on unique talent management and acquisition strategies that address these challenges and help employees gain new skills to stay relevant and competitive in a complex and changing digital world.

The writer is CEO, Conneqt Business Solutions (A Quess Company)
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 12:31 pm

tags #Business #Economy #HR

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Tabaah Ho Gaye from Kalank: Madhuri Dixit's adaa is still intact

Darbar poster: Did Ranveer Singh's Simmba inspire Rajinikanth?

Alia Bhatt on pairing with Salman Khan in Inshallah: I didn’t get an ...

Katy Perry breaks into impromptu dance moves, courtesy her Sanskrit ta ...

Ayushmann Khurrana’s AndhaDhun ahead of Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindos ...

Sara Ali Khan sashays her way into New York City like the boss she is

Happy Birthday Kristen Stewart: When the Twilight actor expressed her ...

Jennifer Lopez glitters in her latest single Medicine, also kickstarts ...

Happy Birthday Jaya Bachchan: Times when Mrs Bachchan outshined Amitab ...

Two-Week Deadline to Form Players’ Association Presents Challenge

After Long-term Leader Nursultan Nazarbayev's Shock Resignation, Inter ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Politicians File Nomination Forms

Grapes Grown on Mars? Georgia Winemakers Aiming High with Plans for Re ...

Gunmen Attack RSS Leader in Hospital, Shoot His PSO Dead in J&K's Kish ...

Roughed Up at Mayawati's Rally, Bhim Army May Lend Support to Congress ...

Huawei P30 Pro With Quad-Cameras, 5x Optical Zoom Launched in India at ...

Kim Kardashian Sports Traditional Maang Tikka, Gets Called Out for Cul ...

As Mamata Govt Sits on Permission for Darjeeling, BJP Switches to Kali ...

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections: 29 candidates have criminal reco ...

Congress should give 'nyay' to victims of anti-Sikh riots and Bhopal g ...

Citizenship Bill resurfaces in BJP's election manifesto; politicians a ...

BJP-Congress manifesto face-off: Here's a word count analysis of the t ...

BJP's poll manifesto voice of an isolated man, says Rahul Gandhi

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty hovers around 11,600; ...

IT sector Q4 earnings preview: Growth likely to be reasonable but marg ...

Midcaps are looking far more attractive now, says BNP Paribas

Election results and stock market: Let’s stop predicting and start p ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: In Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh, un ...

Maldives election: President Ibrahim Solih's thumping victory a positi ...

Narendra Modi to News18: Removing AFSPA in Kashmir is like sending our ...

Jackie Shroff on his latest film RAW, playing roles no actor of his ti ...

BJP manifesto 2019: Narendra Modi's promise to keep inflation under co ...

Singapore Open 2019 preview: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma get favourable dr ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Understanding mental illness: When insurance and psychiatry meet, what ...

Huawei P30 Pro camera comparison: The mighty Google Pixel 3 finally ta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.