Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: Idea of a bad bank is being debated, says CEA

Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2021-22 on February 1. According to PTI, the CCPA has said the Budget will be presented on February 1. President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament on January 29. The Cabinet Committee o

n Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) also recommended that the budget session be held from January 29 to February 15. The second part of the budget session will be held from March 8 to April 8. On January 29, The Economic Survey 2020-21 was tabled in Parliament. The survey pegged India's real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth at 11 percent in FY22, and said the economy is witnessing a V-shaped recovery after being hurt by COVID-19 pandemic.

Budget 2021 - Expectations

COVID-19 and its spread have left a devastating trail of destruction across the economic landscape, blowing into smithereens the very framework of orthodox fiscal policy planning. The lockdowns and the prolonged restrictions have forced many a company to shut or curtail operations, lowering the government's tax collections. Gross domestic product (GDP)—the total value of goods and services produced in the country—fell 23.9 percent in April-June 2020, and then again by 7.5 percent in July-September.

India has now slipped into a technical recession, which takes place when real or inflation-adjusted GDP contracts in two successive quarters. From being toasted as an engine for global growth with the status of the world's fastest-growing major economy, India's GDP has fallen for two successive quarters. The bigger question now is: how long will the impact last?