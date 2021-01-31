MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Live now
auto refresh
January 31, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: Idea of a bad bank is being debated, says CEA

Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2021-22 on February 1.

Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2021-22 on February 1. According to PTI, the CCPA has said the Budget will be presented on February 1. President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament on January 29. The Cabinet Committee o

n Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) also recommended that the budget session be held from January 29 to February 15. The second part of the budget session will be held from March 8 to April 8. On January 29, The Economic Survey 2020-21 was tabled in Parliament. The survey pegged India's real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth at 11 percent in FY22, and said the economy is witnessing a V-shaped recovery after being hurt by COVID-19 pandemic.

Budget 2021 - Expectations

COVID-19 and its spread have left a devastating trail of destruction across the economic landscape, blowing into smithereens the very framework of orthodox fiscal policy planning. The lockdowns and the prolonged restrictions have forced many a company to shut or curtail operations, lowering the government's tax collections. Gross domestic product (GDP)—the total value of goods and services produced in the country—fell 23.9 percent in April-June 2020, and then again by 7.5 percent in July-September.

India has now slipped into a technical recession, which takes place when real or inflation-adjusted GDP contracts in two successive quarters. From being toasted as an engine for global growth with the status of the world's fastest-growing major economy, India's GDP has fallen for two successive quarters. The bigger question now is: how long will the impact last?

Expectations are running high on the Budget 2021-22 for "big-bang measures." The Union Budget may just be the right occasion to be a little more courageous and to press the foot on the accelerator.
  • January 31, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of 2021 at 11 am. This will be the 73rd episode of the monthly radio programme. You can follow our LIVE coverage of the programme here.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 31, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Budget 2021 LIVE Updates | The market plunged more than 5 percent in the week ended January 29, the biggest weekly fall since March last year as foreign investors sold shares on caution ahead of Union Budget. Global mood was also weak as lockdown to control COVID-19 infections may delay the economic recovery and speculative activities in the US market.

    Take a look at factors that will keep traders busy in the coming week.

  • January 31, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST

    Budget 2021 LIVE Updates | Six expectations from Budget 2021 for Commodity market by Kotak Securities

    The focus of Budget 2021-2022 could be largely to mend the economy and boost growth and fight inflationary pressures. While the economy came under pressure, the commodities market was also not left unaffected.

    We saw sharp volatility across commodities as prices slumped earlier in the year owing to demand destructions but recovered on the back of stimulus measures and robust Chinese buying as is evident from higher commodity imports.

    Read the full story

  • January 31, 2021 / 09:14 AM IST

    Budget 2021 LIVE Updates | Budget could focus on increasing spending in these 3 priority sectors, but little scope for tax relief

    The countdown for the Union Budget 2021 has started and all eyes would be on the government on how they have planned to address the challenge to reinstate the economy on a growth path while the fight with a global pandemic is still on.

    To give a backdrop, the Indian economy has had its share of problems even before the COVID-19, triggered by a combination of factors including consumption slowdown, NBFC crisis, and tepid rural demand, etc. However, just as when some green shoots of recovery were visible, the economy got hit by the pandemic which led the government to announce a strict lockdown, which we had never experienced before.

    Read the full story

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 31, 2021 / 08:57 AM IST

    Budget 2021 LIVE Updates | Big infra, tech push likely for agriculture to boost farmer income

    The ambition to double farmer's income by 2022 continues to be on the government's agenda. Given the coronavirus outbreak and the farmer unrest, there is an increasing expectation that the Budget will focus on the overall wellbeing of farmers and crop productivity.

    Following past trends, focus on schemes such as PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, MNREGA and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana will continue to gain traction even this year.

    Read the full story

  • January 31, 2021 / 08:36 AM IST

    Budget 2021 LIVE Updates | Samir Sathe, Executive Vice President, Wadhwani Advantage at Wadhwani Foundation said "The government must do three things; firstly, improving the capabilities of MSMEs to help them generate demand from large companies, secondly, creating market access sector specific platforms in chosen industries of national advantage, and finally treat SMEs and startups with an integrated approach than with a stand-alone one, for the mutually reinforcing system wide impact".

  • January 31, 2021 / 08:09 AM IST

    Budget 2021 LIVE Updates | The year 2020 hit the economy hard following the pandemic. While some of the businesses started seeing corrections only towards the second half of the year, some are still struggling to come out of the pandemic blues. Given the extraordinary situation, we ask a bunch of entrepreneurs from across sectors what are the economic pain points of their businesses and their expectations from the budget this year.

    Here's what they have to say

  • January 31, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST

  • January 31, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

    Budget 2021 LIVE Updates | What will be the central government’s spending priorities in the forthcoming Union Budget? We could get some clues from its spending pattern in the first nine months of FY21, or from April-December 2020.

    Overall expenditure in the first nine months of the current fiscal year was higher by 8.1 percent compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.

    The biggest increase has been in the spending on rural development, which was up 68.3 percent compared to a year ago. This is essentially on account of the increase in expenditure on the MGNREGS programme, as migrant labour went back to the villages. Spending on health and on agriculture also went up.

    Read the full story

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 31, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

    Budget 2021 LIVE Updates | FY22 could be a big year for privatisation: Chief Economic Advisor 

    A day after presenting the 2020-21 Economic Survey, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian spoke to Moneycontrol at his residence. Speaking on a number of issues, Subramanian said that 2021-22 could be a big year for privatisation of state-owned companies.

    “I think the coming fiscal year could be actually a very seminal year for actual privatisation with the expression of interest that has come in for both Air India and Bharat Petroleum. Both of them will be big signposts in the actual implementation of the privatisation agenda,” Subramanian said.

    Read the entire interview

  • January 31, 2021 / 07:08 AM IST

    Budget 2021 LIVE Updates | Ahead of the Budget, the Economic Survey 2020-21 said India's real gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 11 percent in FY22, making it one of the world's fastest growing economies in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The survey also batted for a counter-cyclical fiscal policy, recommended a massive increase in healthcare spending in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and regulator for the sector, and criticised credit rating agencies, saying their assessment of India does not match its fundamentals.

    Read the full story

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.