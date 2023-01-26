English
    UN forecasts fall in global economic growth to 1.9 per cent in 2023

    The report said this year's 1.9 per cent economic growth forecast down from an estimated 3 per cent in 2022 is one of the lowest growth rates in recent decades.

    Associated Press
    January 26, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST
    United Nations

    The United Nations forecast on Wednesday that global economic growth will fall significantly to 1.9 per cent this year as a result of the food and energy crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, persistently high inflation and the climate emergency.

    Painting a gloomy and uncertain economic outlook, the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs said the current global economic slowdown cuts across both developed and developing countries, with many facing risks of recession in 2023. A broad-based and severe slowdown of the global economy looms large amid high inflation, aggressive monetary tightening, and heightened uncertainties, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a foreword to the 178-page report.

    The report said this year's 1.9 per cent economic growth forecast  down from an estimated 3 per cent in 2022  is one of the lowest growth rates in recent decades. But it projects a moderate pick-up to 2.7 per cent in 2024 if inflation gradually abates and economic headwinds start to subside.

    In its annual report earlier this month, the World Bank which lends money to poorer countries for development projects, cut its growth forecast nearly in half, from it previous projection of 3 per cent to just 1.7 per cent.