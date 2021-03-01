Time for food-processing revolution in India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

File image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India’s agriculture economy is ripe for a ‘revolution’ in post-harvesting and food-processing sectors. And, the Union Budget 2021-22 aims to achieve these goals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on March 1.

Speaking at a webinar on the Budget’s agriculture-related announcements, the prime minister also said the private sector should increase its participation in areas such as agriculture research and development, storage and processing, as well as soil testing.

“The time is ripe for a post-harvesting and food-processing revolution in India. This should have been done two-three decades ago. We have to make up for that lost time, and have to focus on processing facilities in rural areas,” PM Modi said.

The webinar was attended by officials from the ministries of Agriculture and Food Processing, as well as rural-sector lenders.

The prime minister said that the need for the hour is to ensure that the farmers with smaller land holdings get the best price possible for their produce.

“We have to increase the number of rural agro-processing clusters and storage clusters, close to where the farmers are producing,” he said.

PM Modi also said that India’s aim was to boost its share in processed fish and seafood product markets.

“Now, all the seafood that is cultivated here goes to South East Asia for processing before being distributed to markets across the world. That needs to change,” he said.

The PM said that the private sector should contribute to the centre’s aim of having a soil testing facility in every village, and also increase its participation in research and development work related to the agriculture sector.