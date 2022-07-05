English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Tata Steel's consolidated production remains flat at 7.66 MT in April-June

    The company produced 7.65 MT of steel in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Tata Steel said in a regulatory filing

    PTI
    July 05, 2022 / 05:48 PM IST
    Tata Steel

    Tata Steel

    Tata Steel on Tuesday said its consolidated steel output remained flat at 7.66 million tonnes (MT) during April-June quarter of the current financial year.

    The company produced 7.65 MT of steel in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Tata Steel said in a regulatory filing.

    The company’s consolidated sales during the said period fell 4 per cent to 6.53 MT, from 6.83 MT in the year-ago quarter.

    According to the company data, only its India operation has registered a growth in production.

    Tata Steel India registered over 6 per cent rise in output at 4.92 MT as compared to 4.63 MT it had produced during April-June 2021-22. Its sales fell 2 per cent to 4.06 MT in the said period from 4.15 MT a year ago.

    Close

    Tata Steel Europe produced 2.43 MT steel in April-June 2022, down from 2.67 MT in same period of the preceding fiscal. Sales in Europe also fell to 2.16 MT from 2.33 MT in the year ago quarter.

    In Thailand, Tata Steel Thailand produced 0.31 MT steel, lower from 0.35 MT in the corresponding period of 2021-22 fiscal. Sales were down at 0.31 MT compared to 0.35 MT a year ago.

    "Deliveries (in India) at 4.06 MT were lower due to moderation in exports following the imposition of 15 per cent export duty,” Tata Steel said.

    In Europe, the deliveries at 2.16 MT were lower in line with the production there, the company said.
    PTI
    Tags: #April #June #production #Tata Steel
    first published: Jul 5, 2022 05:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.