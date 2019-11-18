App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 08:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Panneerselvam meets industrialists in US to attract investments

During his visit, Panneerselvam took part in various engagements, met industrialists and senior officials from the World Bank. He also discussed the construction of low-cost houses using technology, according to an official release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who is on a 10-day tour in the US, took part in various conferences and told investors about the favourable industrial climate prevailing in the state.

Finance Department Principal Secretary S Krishnan was also present with him during the tour, the release said.

The deputy chief minister is slated to arrive Chennai on Monday night, the release said.

Close on the heels of Chief Minister K Palaniswami who undertook a three-nation tour in August-September to attract investments in the state, Panneerselvam left for the US on November 8.

First Published on Nov 18, 2019 07:50 am

tags #Economy #India #investments #Panneerselvam #Tamil Nadu #US

