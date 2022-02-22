English
    Sanjeev Sanyal appointed full-time member of Economic Advisory Council to PM

    Sanyal, a former global strategist and managing director at Deutsche Bank, had joined the Finance Ministry as the principal economic adviser in February 2017.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 22, 2022 / 09:31 PM IST
    Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

    Noted economist and historian Sanjeev Sanyal has been inducted as a full-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), the panel's chairman Bibek Debroy announced on February 22.

    Sanyal, who is currently serving as the Finance Ministry's principal economic adviser, had been working since the 1990s with the financial markets. His addition to the EAC-PM is expected to aid the top advisory body.

    "We welcome @sanjeevsanyal as a full-time Member of EAC-PM," Debroy tweeted.

    Notably, the EAC-PM, which is an independent body constituted by the central government, advises the prime minister on economic and related issues.

    Sanyal, who was widely known for his role as the global strategist and managing director at Deutsche Bank, had joined the Finance Ministry as the principal economic adviser in February 2017.

    In 2007, Sanyal was awarded the Eisenhower Fellowship for his work on urban issues and was also honoured by the Singapore government at the World Cities Summit 2014.

    He attended Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi and St. John's College, Oxford, where he was a Rhodes Scholar. Sanyal has authored several books including 'Land of the Seven Rivers: A Brief History of India's Geography', 'The Indian Renaissance: India's Rise After a Thousand Year's of Decline' and 'The Incredible History of India's Geography'.

    Sanyal has been a Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society, London, Visiting Scholar at Oxford University, Adjunct Fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies, Singapore, and a Senior Fellow of the World Wide Fund for Nature (formerly World Wildlife Fund).

    (With PTI inputs)
