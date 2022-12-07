English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
    Live now
    auto refresh
    December 07, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: Governor Shaktikanta Das to announce MPC statement at 10 am

    Reserve Bank of India MPC LIVE: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will be announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy today at 10 am on the conclusion of the three-day of MPC meet. Several experts expect a further "moderate" rate hike to be in the range of 25-35 bps.

    Reserve Bank of India Monetary Policy Committee LIVE: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will be announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy today, on December 7, at 10 am on the conclusion of the three-day of MPC meet. The Reserve Bank's rate-setting panel started brainstorming for the next round of monetary policy on December 5 amid expectations of a moderate interest rate hike of 25-35 basis points (bps) as inflation has started showing signs of easing and economic growth tapering. The

    central bank has hiked key benchmark lending rate by 50 bps thrice since June over and above an off-cycle 40 bps increase in repo in May. The current policy repo rate is 5.9 percent, after the RBI on September 30 hiked repo rate by 50 bps, to "check inflation". This was the third consecutive 50 bps rate hike following similar jumps in May, June, August this year.

    Also Read | What will be the RBI MPC decision today?

    Expectations

    Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser of the State Bank of India (SBI) in a research report released on December 5 said the bank expects the RBI to “hike rates in smaller magnitude in December policy attuned to emerging market central banks and the overall rate setting tone. A 35-bps repo rate hike looks imminent. We believe at 6.25 percent, it could be the terminal rate for now".

    Several other experts too expect the rate hike to be in the range of 25-35 bps.

    Follow our Market LIVE blog here

    Economic Indicators

    Consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation, which the RBI mainly factors in while arriving at its monetary policy, is showing signs of moderation but still remains above the central bank's upper tolerance level of 6 percent since January this year.

    The inflation dropped to 6.77 percent in October from 7.41 percent in the preceding month, mainly due to easing prices in the food basket, though it remained above Reserve Bank's comfort level for the 10th month in a row.

    Also Read | All eyes on rate verdict, but MPC is all too aware of over-tightening

    The GDP growth in the second quarter of the fiscal slowed to 6.3 percent as against a growth of 13.5 percent in the preceding three months.

    Stay tuned for the latest news and developments on the RBI MPC! We also bring you the latest updates and analysis from experts, industry voices and financial institutions.
    • December 07, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST

      RBI MPC LIVE Updates: Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com
      Agarwal believes the central bank would go for yet another rate hike as the inflation targets remain elusive despite some reprieve on the price rise front.
      "Even though the quantum of the hike may be lower this time around, banks would have to eventually increase their interest rates, which will ultimately put upward pressure on mortgage rates. While a slower GDP growth rate and rising interest rates are definitely worrisome for all industries, as far as the realty sector is concerned, there may be a short-term impact on the sector but its long-term growth remains intact," Agarwala said. (PTI)

    • December 07, 2022 / 08:13 AM IST

      RBI MPC LIVE Updates: Shanti Ekambaram, whole-time director, Kotak Mahindra Bank
      Ekambaram said the RBI has been keeping a close tab on growth and inflationary trends, and future action will be based on data prints on both growth and inflation.
      "We expect a lower rate hike -- 25 to 35 bps -- from the RBI and MPC given the last lower inflation reading and a slight softening in Fed speak. As on expected lines, inflationary trends would start showing a decline in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal," he added. (PTI)

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • December 07, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST

      RBI MPC LIVE Updates: DK Pant, Chief Economist, India Ratings & Research
      Pant said the second quarter inflation and GDP numbers are in line with RBI's forecast. "Inflation is likely to decline further. However, it is expected to remain higher than 6 per cent in this quarter. We believe RBI may go for a 25 bps hike in repo rate in December 2022 monetary policy," he said. (PTI)

    • December 07, 2022 / 08:07 AM IST

      RBI MPC LIVE Updates: Listen | What to expect from the MPC?
      In this edition of Market Minutes, N Mahalakshmi talks about expectations from the MPC and how markets are poised ahead of policy announcement. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that tracks the risk-reward in stock markets by putting the spotlight on keys data points and developing trends. Check the full podcast here

    • December 07, 2022 / 07:57 AM IST

      RBI MPC LIVE Updates: Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda
      Sabnavis said the RBI will be presenting the monetary policy against the backdrop of GDP growth slowing down as well as inflation being high above 6 per cent.
      "We do believe that the MPC will continue with rate hikes this time though the magnitude will be lower -- probably 25-35 bps. More specifically we do believe that the terminal repo rate for the financial year will be 6.5 per cent, which means there will be one more rate hike in February," he said. Sabnavis further said there will not be any surprise for the market just as is the case for global markets too, which are now expecting more moderate increases in interest rates by the Fed. (PTI)

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • December 07, 2022 / 07:56 AM IST

      RBI MPC LIVE Updates: Watch for – Reserves, Rupee
      India’s foreign exchange reserves have climbed over $20 billion in the last three weeks to $550.14 billion as of Nov. 25, giving the central bank more control over the exchange rate. The rupee saw its first monthly gain this year in November.
      The recent rally and sharp flattening in the rupee swap curve suggest that markets are pricing for the approaching end of RBI’s hike cycle with the repo rate currently priced to peak at around 6.50% by the first quarter of 2023, according to DBS Bank Ltd. Benchmark yields have eased after breaching 7.5% in October, helped by a drop in US yields. (Bloomberg)

    • December 07, 2022 / 07:56 AM IST

      RBI MPC LIVE Updates: Watch for – Growth-Inflation
      The governor’s view on the growth-inflation trade-off will also be closely tracked, especially after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said economic expansion was the top priority for the government now.
      Global headwinds will be a key risk for next year’s growth outlook, said Kaushik Das of Deutsche Bank AG, adding that he doesn’t expect that rate hikes to continue beyond the December policy. The bank expects the RBI to keep its inflation and growth forecasts unchanged at 6.7% and 7%, respectively, for the fiscal year ending March.
      The RBI may also broadly spell out the roadmap to tame inflation even as it would refuse to discuss details about the letter it wrote to the government explaining why it failed to keep inflation within its 2%-6% target band for three straight quarters. (Bloomberg)

    • December 07, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST

      RBI MPC LIVE Updates: Watch for – Stance Change
      Economists, however, seem to differ on the possibility of a change in stance. The stance may stay unchanged at “withdrawal of accommodation” while maintaining a cautious tone, said Chinoy.
      But others feel a change in stance may offer the RBI flexibility to calibrate its actions depending on the incoming data. “We expect a unanimous MPC vote to change the policy stance to neutral from accommodation,” said Abhishek Gupta of Bloomberg Economics. (Bloomberg)

    • December 07, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST

      RBI MPC LIVE Updates: Watch for – Peak Rates
      Analysts will be keenly watching for any hints of the beginning of the end of the rate hike cycle. US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has already signaled a down-shift, a source of comfort for Indian policymakers. Bond market traders, in particular, would interpret a dovish tone as a clear sign of rates peaking. Falling commodity prices and dampening demand may provide reprieve.
      “The pace of rate hikes will be tempered as external headwinds have eased considerably after the recent sell-off in the dollar, oil prices, and the US Fed’s expected pivot to smaller rate hikes,” said Dhiraj Nim, economist at ANZ Group. It would be crucial to scrutinize the language of the monetary policy committee’s stance as both “nominal and real policy rates are now entering growth restrictive territory.”
      While most economists expect the RBI to go for another rate increase in February, JPMorgan Chase and Co.’s Sajjid Chinoy said December’s 35 basis points hike could be the last in the cycle. (Bloomberg)

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • December 07, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST

      RBI MPC LIVE Updates: India’s central bank will probably start slowing the pace of interest-rate increases on Wednesday, signalling it’s near the end of its aggressive tightening cycle. After 190 basis points of rate increases this year, including three half-point moves, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee led by Governor Shaktikanta Das has more than one reason to switch to smaller increments: inflation is coming off a high and headwinds to economic growth are increasing, believes Bloomberg. 
      Twenty-nine of 35 economists in a Bloomberg survey predict the benchmark repurchase rate will be raised by 35 basis points, three see a quarter-point move, while one each expect a 10-, 30- and 50-basis-point action. Read full here

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes