Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 10:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI might slightly cut interest rate: Kaushik Basu

"NPAs have made the banks cautious. But, India can do with slightly lower rate of interest," Basu said at an interactive session organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce here.

Former chief economic advisor Kaushik Basu on Monday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could "slightly" reduce interest rate to boost growth.

The central bank should be left alone with complete autonomy, he added.

The RBI's monetary policy review is slated in February.

Basu also said that the investment rate in India was on the decline.

Talking about the GST, he said it was borrowed from advanced countries and "poorly implemented", and demonetisation was a "bad idea".
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 10:28 pm

