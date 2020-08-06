RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the accommodative stance continues.

Global economic activity has remained fragile said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. But he said that global financial markets have been buoyant.

MPC expects headline inflation to remain elevated in Q2 FY21 but likely to ease in the second half. The rural economy is expected to be robust, he said.

Real GDP contraction is expected to remain negative, he said.

The MPC had convened for this three-day meeting on August 4. In May, the MPC cut the repo rate by 40 bps to 4 percent, the lowest in maintaining its accommodative policy stance. In 2020, the MPC has already slashed the repo rate by 115 bps amid the COVID-19 outbreak and consequent economic fallout.