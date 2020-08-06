RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has kept the repo rate unchanged amidst COVID-19
RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the accommodative stance continues.
Global economic activity has remained fragile said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. But he said that global financial markets have been buoyant.
MPC expects headline inflation to remain elevated in Q2 FY21 but likely to ease in the second half. The rural economy is expected to be robust, he said.
Real GDP contraction is expected to remain negative, he said.
The MPC had convened for this three-day meeting on August 4. In May, the MPC cut the repo rate by 40 bps to 4 percent, the lowest in maintaining its accommodative policy stance. In 2020, the MPC has already slashed the repo rate by 115 bps amid the COVID-19 outbreak and consequent economic fallout.Catch the latest updates here:
External trade will be under close watch
RBI may look at economic data to decide
I continue to remain an eternal optimist, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.
RBI credit policy
Real GDP growth will remain in the negative, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. However, he said that any positive news on the COVID-19 containment efforts would change this scenario.
MPC is expected inflation to stay elevated in Q2FY21 but is of the view that is it likely to ease in H2 aided by favourable base effects, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
RBI Monetary Policy: MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%
The MPC had convened for this three-day meeting on August 4-6.
The merchandise exports contracted for fourth consecutive month though the pace of contraction has moderated, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.
Inflation stays high, says RBI governor Domestic food inflation has remain elevated across economies ever since the Coronavirus outbreak, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. But he said that agriculture sector prospects have improved with the good monsoons and rise in Kharif sowing area, added Das.
RBI monetary policy committee decides to leave the policy repo rate unchanged at 4%. The accommodative stance continues.
RBI monetary policy:Transmission and reverse repo tweaks are being expected by the market participants. This will enable more banks to lend to customers.