App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 09:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI expands scope of SNRR account to popularise rupee in cross-border transactions

In a circular, the RBI said it has been decided to expand the scope of SNRR Account by permitting persons resident outside India to open such accounts for external commercial borrowings (ECBs), trade credits, and trade invoicing in Indian rupee.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The RBI on November 22 expanded the scope of Special Non-Resident Rupee Accounts by permitting non-residents to open such accounts for rupee denominated overseas borrowings, trade credit and trade invoicing for popularising cross-border transactions in the domestic currency. Any person resident outside India, having a business interest in India, can open a non-interest bearing Special Non-Resident Rupee Account (SNRR account) with a bank for bona fide transactions in rupees.

In a circular, the RBI said it has been decided to expand the scope of SNRR Account by permitting persons resident outside India to open such accounts for external commercial borrowings (ECBs), trade credits, and trade invoicing in Indian rupee.

Further, restriction on the tenure of SNRR account, which is currently seven years, has also been removed.

Close

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it has been taking steps for "popularising the cross-border transactions in Indian rupee".

related news

Meanwhile, the RBI has also modified norms regarding re-export of unsold rough diamonds from special notified zone of Customs without export declaration form (EDF) formality

"For the lot/ lots cleared at the center/s...Bill of Entry shall be filed by the buyer," the circular said.

Banks may permit such import payments after being satisfied with the bona-fides of the transaction, it added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 22, 2019 09:24 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Reserve Bank of India #Rupee

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.