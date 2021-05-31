MARKET NEWS

RBI announces FPI investment limits in G-secs, SDLs

PTI
May 31, 2021 / 10:09 PM IST
RBI | PC-Shutterstock

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said the limits for foreign portfolio investors (FPI) investment during the current fiscal in government securities (G-secs) and State Development Loans (SDLs) will remain unchanged at 6 per cent and 2 per cent respectively, of outstanding stocks of securities for 2021-22.

In a circular, the RBI said the allocation of incremental changes in the G-sec limit (in absolute terms) over the two sub-categories 'General' and 'Long-term' will be retained at 50:50 for FY 2021-22.

Also, the entire increase in limits for SDLs (in absolute terms) has been added to the 'General' sub-category of SDLs, said the circular on 'Investment by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) in Government Securities: Medium Term Framework (MTF)'. The FPI limit in G-Sec General, G-Sec Long Term, SDL General, SDL Long Term, and Corporate Bonds, was Rs 9,54,280 crore as on March 31, 2021.

RBI asks banks not to refer to its 2018 circular on virtual currencies

The revised limit (in absolute terms) for April 2021-September 2021 period is Rs 10,14,957 crore, including Rs 2,43,914 crore for G-sec General and Rs 5,74,263 crore for Corporate Bonds. The FPI investment limit in the debt instruments for October 2021 – March 2022 period is Rs 10,75,637 crore.
