Poverty levels in Odisha dipped by 25% in 20 years: Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has claimed that poverty levels in the state have dropped by 25 per cent over the past 20 years, precisely the period he has been ruling the state.

He said the state government reaffirms its commitment to intensify efforts in building an inclusive society.

"Odisha's transformative initiatives and policies have resulted in the sharpest drop in poverty, about 25 per cent, bringing millions out of poverty in last two decades," the chief minister said.

He was speaking on the occasion of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty on Thursday.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, while addressing the inaugural session of the 16th Assembly in June, had said that the state government would work towards bringing down poverty levels to less than five per cent.

Odisha and Bihar are among the poorest states in the country.

While 33.34 per cent of Bihar were poor in 2011-12, the correspondending number for Odisha in the same base year stood at 32.59 per cent, officials said.

The Odisha government had said its KALI (Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation) scheme will will benefit small and marginal farmers and help in poverty reduction in the rural areas.