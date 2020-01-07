Political Bazaar | Delhi election: How parties are placed?

The Election Commission announced that assembly election in Delhi will be held on February 8, while the result will be declared on February 11. Given that the BJP has lost many states over the past year, including strongholds like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, it has decided to fight the battle for Delhi under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be looking to contest for a second term and is confident that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) could emerge victorious.

In the edition of Political Bazaar, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Opinions Editor Viju Cherian to find out how parties are placed in Delhi.