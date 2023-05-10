PM Modi in Rajasthan today, to launch projects worth Rs 5,500 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch development projects costing over Rs 5,500 cr in Rajasthan on Wednesday, a statement said.

A BJP spokesperson in Jaipur said that the prime minister will also address a public rally organised by the party at Abu Road in Sirohi district.

The focus of the projects to be launched by the prime minister will be on bolstering infrastructure and connectivity in the region, the PMO said, adding road and railway works will facilitate the movement of goods and services, boosting trade and commerce and improving the socio-economic conditions of the people in the region.

Among the projects, Modi will lay the foundation stones for road construction projects for upgradation to two-lane in Rajsamand and Udaipur and for redevelopment of the Udaipur railway station.

He will also lay the foundation stone for gauge conversion project and for setting up of a new line from Nathdwara to Nathdwara town in Rajsamand.

Modi will inaugurate three national highway projects, including 114-km long six lane Udaipur to Shamlaji section of NH-48, 110-km long widening and strengthening to 4 lane with paved shoulder of Bar-Bilara-Jodhpur Section of NH-25, and 47 km long two lane with paved shoulder section of NH 58E.

The prime minister will also be visiting Shantivan complex of Brahma Kumaris, a religious organisation.

The PMO noted that a special focus of the prime minister has been on giving impetus to spiritual rejuvenation across the country.

He will lay the foundation stone of a super speciality charitable global hospital, second phase of Shivmani old age home and extension of nursing college. The hospital will be set up in Abu Road, spread across an area of 50 acres. It will offer world-class medical facilities and will prove especially beneficial for the poor and the tribal people in the region, it said.