you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 02:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Piyush Goyal holds discussions with seafood exporters to boost exports to $30-bn level

"Met a delegation of representatives from Seafood Exporters Association to aggressively promote fisheries exports and chalk out a roadmap for USD 30 billion of exports," the minister said in a tweet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday held discussions with seafood exporters on ways to promote the sector's shipments and take them to USD 30-billion level in the coming years.

"Met a delegation of representatives from Seafood Exporters Association to aggressively promote fisheries exports and chalk out a roadmap for USD 30 billion of exports," the minister said in a tweet.

He said that the government is committed to safeguard the interests of fishermen.

India exports seafood worth over USD 7 billion. Frozen shrimp and frozen fish are major export items.

The US and south-east Asia are the major import markets of India's seafood products, with a share of about 33 per cent and 32 per cent in dollar terms, respectively.

They are followed by EU (16 per cent), Japan (7 per cent), Middle East (4 per cent) and China (3 per cent).

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 21, 2019 02:11 pm

