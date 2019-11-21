Piyush Goyal holds discussions with seafood exporters to boost exports to $30-bn level

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday held discussions with seafood exporters on ways to promote the sector's shipments and take them to USD 30-billion level in the coming years.

"Met a delegation of representatives from Seafood Exporters Association to aggressively promote fisheries exports and chalk out a roadmap for USD 30 billion of exports," the minister said in a tweet.

He said that the government is committed to safeguard the interests of fishermen.

India exports seafood worth over USD 7 billion. Frozen shrimp and frozen fish are major export items.

The US and south-east Asia are the major import markets of India's seafood products, with a share of about 33 per cent and 32 per cent in dollar terms, respectively.