Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Petrol, diesel prices in Delhi and Mumbai decline marginally

Diesel prices also saw a cut in other metropolitan cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Prices of petrol and diesel fell across all metropolitan cities on September 10. According to data from the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol and diesel prices in Delhi declined by 0.09 paise and 12 paise, respectively.

This was the first time petrol rates declined in September. With that, the price of petrol stood at Rs 81.99 per litre in the national capital. The price of diesel fell to Rs 73.05 per litre. The rate of diesel has seen four cuts in September so far in Delhi, amounting to 51 paise.

In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel fell by 0.05 paise and 12 paise, respectively. Petrol and diesel rates in Mumbai stood at Rs 88.64 paise per litre and 79.57 paise per litre on September 10.

In other metropolitan cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata, diesel rates saw a cut of 12 paise, 0.1 paise, 9 paise and 11 paise, respectively.

Meanwhile, global oil prices fell on September 10 after data showed that United States crude stockpiles had unexpectedly risen last week. This stoked concern about a sluggish recovery in fuel demand as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to batter many countries, Reuters reported.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dipped 4 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $38.01 a barrel at 0657 GMT, after climbing 3.5 percent on September 9. Brent crude futures edge up 2 cents, or 0.05 percent to $40.81 a barrel, after rising 2.5 percent on the previous day.
First Published on Sep 10, 2020 01:14 pm

tags #Delhi #diesel #Economy #India #mumbai #petrol

