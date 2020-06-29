App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 08:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Petrol, diesel prices hiked again after a day's pause

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 80.43 per litre and diesel Rs 80.53 per litre.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Fuel prices were raised again on June 29 after a day's pause, with the petrol price increased by 5 paise per litre and cost of diesel by 13 paise per litre.

In Delhi, petrol price has been raised to Rs 80.43 per litre fromRs 80.38 per litre, and diesel to Rs 80.53 per litre from Rs 80.40 per litre.

Fuel prices were unchanged on June 28 after being raised for 21 consecutive days since June 7. The price of petrol was unchanged on June 17.

Before the lockdown, the average price of petrol and diesel was Rs 69.60 per litre and Rs 62.30 per litre, respectively.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)



First Published on Jun 29, 2020 08:11 am

tags #Business #Economy #India

