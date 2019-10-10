App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 10:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Parliamentary panel likely to call top FinMin officials, RBI guv to brief on economic slowdown

The RBI governor and other officials will be called to discuss issues related to slow down, interest rates and reserves, the sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Parliamentary panel is likely to call top Finance Ministry officials and RBI governor to brief its members about economic slowdown in the country, sources said on Thursday. The newly-constituted panel met for the first time on Thursday and decided to deliberate on a number of subjects, including role of regulators, auditors, rating agencies and other stakeholders, they said.

"The members suggested several issues for discussion during the meeting. Opposition members were keen on discussing the economic slowdown, RBI reserves and implementation of GST, among others," the sources said.

They further said it was decided that the issue of economic slowdown would be taken up in the next meeting. Top officials of the Finance Ministry and economists will be called to brief the panel on the issue.

The panel also decided to discuss performance and regulation of capital markets, strengthening of non-banking financial company and performance, they added.

First Published on Oct 10, 2019 10:30 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #Parliamentary panel #RBI

