Local trains in Mumbai (File image: Reuters)

The Indian Railways has decided to cancel 657 passenger trains to allow for rapid movement of coal carriages as the country tries to restock depleting inventories amid rising demand for the fossil fuel in various parts of the nation, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Cancelled trains will stand still till the third week of May.





